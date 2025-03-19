Lal Pari's Cross-Continental Cruise: A Journey of Heritage and Nostalgia

'Lal Pari', a 1950 vintage MG roadster, made a triumphant return to the UK in October 2023 after a 13,500 km journey crossing 13 countries. Driven by Ahmedabad-based Daman Thakore, his wife, father, and daughter, the car's odyssey was a testament to its enduring charm and historical significance.

The journey began in Ahmedabad, India, traversing through the UAE, Iran, Turkey, and several European countries before reaching its ancestral home in Abingdon, Oxfordshire. The car, admired for its vintage allure, also received an accolade at the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance in Gurugram, India, which showcased 125 vintage cars.

Facing challenges from extreme weather to technical breakdowns, the family remained undeterred, receiving help from locals along the way. Thakore emphasized the journey's essence, celebrating the shared heritage between India and the UK, embodied in the 'Iron Man of India' hood monogram symbolizing unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)