Sunita Williams' Safe Return: A 'Washington Moment' Revisited
Industrialist Anand Mahindra expressed relief at astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return to Earth, recalling a chance meeting with her in Washington two years ago. Williams and her colleague returned after a nine-month stay in space, extended due to a spacecraft glitch.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra expressed his relief on Wednesday over the safe return of astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth, citing a chance meeting with her in Washington two years prior.
Highlighting the successful splashdown of Williams and her colleagues, Mahindra said, "She is courage personified and it's good to have her back amongst us."
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams completed their mission despite a spacecraft glitch that extended their stay to nine months.
