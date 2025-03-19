Sunita Williams' Safe Return: A 'Washington Moment' Revisited

Industrialist Anand Mahindra expressed his relief on Wednesday over the safe return of astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth, citing a chance meeting with her in Washington two years prior.

Highlighting the successful splashdown of Williams and her colleagues, Mahindra said, "She is courage personified and it's good to have her back amongst us."

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams completed their mission despite a spacecraft glitch that extended their stay to nine months.

