Documentary 'One To One: John & Yoko' Concludes Red Lorry Film Festival
The documentary 'One To One: John & Yoko' will be the closing film for the Red Lorry Film Festival, organized by BookMyShow. Directed by Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, the film explores John Lennon and Yoko Ono's iconic relationship. The festival will run from March 21 to 23 in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
The documentary 'One To One: John & Yoko' has been announced as the closing film for the Red Lorry Film Festival, offering a fitting finale to the event organized by BookMyShow in Mumbai and Hyderabad from March 21 to 23.
The film, directed by acclaimed filmmakers Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, delves into the creative partnership and life journey of iconic artists John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Scheduled for a global theatrical release in April, the documentary promises to shed new light on the renowned couple's story.
Festival director Ashish Saksena highlighted how the documentary captures the festival's spirit with bold artistic vision and cultural significance, aligning with their mission to celebrate boundary-challenging and inspiring cinema.
