Mumbai's High-Tech Battle Against Air Pollution: IoT and AI to the Rescue

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has announced a new initiative to combat Mumbai's escalating air pollution. The strategy involves developing a dynamic monitoring system, leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to accurately track air pollution sources.

During a legislative council session, concerns over the city's air quality, particularly in Bandra's Kherwadi area, were raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab. He emphasized pollution generated by construction and infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde noted inconsistencies in current Air Quality Index data and stressed reliance on data from the Maharashtra and Central Pollution Control Boards.

The new system, directed to be created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), aims for comprehensive tracking of pollution sources across both public and private sectors. Fadnavis assured that efforts would be expedited to implement the technology, vital for addressing the city's pollution concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)