Mumbai's High-Tech Battle Against Air Pollution: IoT and AI to the Rescue

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a directive for Mumbai's civic body to develop an IoT and AI-driven system designed to monitor air pollution sources effectively. The plan aims to identify pollutant origins, focusing on construction and infrastructure projects, with environmental officials urging reliance on comprehensive data sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has announced a new initiative to combat Mumbai's escalating air pollution. The strategy involves developing a dynamic monitoring system, leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to accurately track air pollution sources.

During a legislative council session, concerns over the city's air quality, particularly in Bandra's Kherwadi area, were raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab. He emphasized pollution generated by construction and infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, Environment Minister Pankaja Munde noted inconsistencies in current Air Quality Index data and stressed reliance on data from the Maharashtra and Central Pollution Control Boards.

The new system, directed to be created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), aims for comprehensive tracking of pollution sources across both public and private sectors. Fadnavis assured that efforts would be expedited to implement the technology, vital for addressing the city's pollution concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

