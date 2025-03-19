Left Menu

Art at Abyssal Depths: Singapore-Japan's Historic Ocean Installation

Singapore and Japan have unveiled the deepest ocean art installation created by Indian-origin artist Lakshmi Mohanbabu. Installed 7 km underwater near the Mariana Trench, three metal cubes highlight global efforts to mitigate natural disasters, blending art and technology to inspire collective action and reflection.

Updated: 19-03-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore and Japan made waves on Wednesday by unveiling the world's deepest ocean art installation, masterminded by Indian-origin artist Lakshmi Mohanbabu. Situated 7 kilometers below sea level, this profound artistic endeavor highlights efforts to tackle natural disasters.

Crafted from corrosion-resistant stainless steel, the three metal cubes feature the 'Universal Language of Symbols,' a testament to the global solidarity needed to face nature's challenges. Developed in partnership with local tech firm NuStar Technology and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), one cube was produced through a pioneering hybrid manufacturing method.

The artwork complements the Long-Term Borehole Monitoring System, originally designed to monitor seismic activity. By utilizing cutting-edge ultra-deep-sea cameras, the project aspires to inspire global unity and serve as a symbol of collective achievement as Singapore celebrates 60 years of independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

