Art at Abyssal Depths: Singapore-Japan's Historic Ocean Installation

Singapore and Japan made waves on Wednesday by unveiling the world's deepest ocean art installation, masterminded by Indian-origin artist Lakshmi Mohanbabu. Situated 7 kilometers below sea level, this profound artistic endeavor highlights efforts to tackle natural disasters.

Crafted from corrosion-resistant stainless steel, the three metal cubes feature the 'Universal Language of Symbols,' a testament to the global solidarity needed to face nature's challenges. Developed in partnership with local tech firm NuStar Technology and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), one cube was produced through a pioneering hybrid manufacturing method.

The artwork complements the Long-Term Borehole Monitoring System, originally designed to monitor seismic activity. By utilizing cutting-edge ultra-deep-sea cameras, the project aspires to inspire global unity and serve as a symbol of collective achievement as Singapore celebrates 60 years of independence.

