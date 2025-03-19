Left Menu

Beyond the Spotlight: Rahul Bose on Pay Disparity and Cinematic Reflections

Actor Rahul Bose discusses pay disparity in Bollywood, noting his lower pay compared to Kareena Kapoor in 'Chameli.' At a conference on men and gender violence, he stated the film industry mirrors societal norms without creating them. Bose has acted in acclaimed films and directed two movies.

Updated: 19-03-2025 17:53 IST
Actor Rahul Bose recently revealed his experiences with pay disparity in Bollywood, stating he received significantly less compensation compared to Kareena Kapoor for their role in the 2003 film 'Chameli.' Speaking at the 'Mardon Wali Baat' conference, Bose humorously referred to himself as a 'starlet' highlighting the industry's preference for bigger stars who can draw larger crowds.

During the event discussing masculinity and gender-based violence, Bose emphasized cinema's role as a reflection of societal realities rather than a trendsetter. He acknowledged cinema's longstanding portrayal of societal norms, noting its inconsistent depiction of violence against women since the 1950s.

Bose, acclaimed for films like 'Mr and Mrs Iyer' and 'The Japanese Wife,' also shared his passion for directing. Despite helming only two films, he finds it the most rewarding challenge, likening filmmakers to polymaths. He cites Satyajit Ray as a monumental inspiration, praising his multifaceted contributions to cinema.

