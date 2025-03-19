Historic Fashion Collaboration: FDCI and NZFW Unite

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) have formalized an ambitious partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) announced on Wednesday. This five-year agreement seeks to bridge designers from both India and Aotearoa, fostering a cross-continental fashion synergy.

In a significant gesture attended by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and India's Commerce & Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, the MOU was signed by FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi and NZFW Chairman Feroz Ali. Prime Minister Luxon highlighted New Zealand's emergent global prominence in fashion and creative arts, expressing optimism that this collaboration will propel sustainable industry growth.

The partnership promises to offer designers a world-class platform to broaden their global presence and drive professional development. Annual reviews to ensure the agreement's efficacy will complement strategic promotion across digital channels, asserting a formidable international impact on the fashion sector.

