Left Menu

Historic Fashion Collaboration: FDCI and NZFW Unite

The Fashion Design Council of India and New Zealand Fashion Week have signed a five-year MOU to unite designers from both countries, aiming to provide inclusive, sustainable international opportunities. The agreement, signed in the presence of New Zealand and Indian officials, seeks to foster global collaborations and innovation in fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:14 IST
Historic Fashion Collaboration: FDCI and NZFW Unite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) have formalized an ambitious partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) announced on Wednesday. This five-year agreement seeks to bridge designers from both India and Aotearoa, fostering a cross-continental fashion synergy.

In a significant gesture attended by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and India's Commerce & Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, the MOU was signed by FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi and NZFW Chairman Feroz Ali. Prime Minister Luxon highlighted New Zealand's emergent global prominence in fashion and creative arts, expressing optimism that this collaboration will propel sustainable industry growth.

The partnership promises to offer designers a world-class platform to broaden their global presence and drive professional development. Annual reviews to ensure the agreement's efficacy will complement strategic promotion across digital channels, asserting a formidable international impact on the fashion sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025