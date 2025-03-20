Pope Francis on the Mend: A Positive Turn in Hospitalization

Pope Francis is showing encouraging signs of recovery as he battles pneumonia, according to the Vatican's latest update. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for nearly five weeks, no longer requires mechanical ventilation for nighttime breathing support.

The Vatican confirmed on Wednesday that the pope's clinical condition continues to improve. Despite the suspended use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation, Francis still receives oxygen via a nasal hose. His doctors remain optimistic about controlling the respiratory infection.

As the Vatican cautiously anticipates his discharge, the global community's support is evident in the massive influx of letters. Notably, Britain's King Charles plans to visit Italy and meet with Francis in early April, signaling potential readiness for the pope's return to his duties.

