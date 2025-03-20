Left Menu

Pope Francis on the Mend: A Positive Turn in Hospitalization

Pope Francis, hospitalized for pneumonia, is showing signs of improvement and no longer requires mechanical ventilation at night. His recovery, however, is expected to be slow due to his age and medical history. The Vatican is hopeful about a discharge by month's end, as supportive messages flood in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:27 IST
Pope Francis on the Mend: A Positive Turn in Hospitalization
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is showing encouraging signs of recovery as he battles pneumonia, according to the Vatican's latest update. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for nearly five weeks, no longer requires mechanical ventilation for nighttime breathing support.

The Vatican confirmed on Wednesday that the pope's clinical condition continues to improve. Despite the suspended use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation, Francis still receives oxygen via a nasal hose. His doctors remain optimistic about controlling the respiratory infection.

As the Vatican cautiously anticipates his discharge, the global community's support is evident in the massive influx of letters. Notably, Britain's King Charles plans to visit Italy and meet with Francis in early April, signaling potential readiness for the pope's return to his duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025