Mystery Surrounds Missing Student Sudiksha Konanki

Joshua Riibe, the last person to see missing student Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic, has left the country after being released from custody. Konanki disappeared during a spring break trip, and her family believes she drowned. Riibe, classified as a witness, cooperated with authorities and is no longer detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 20-03-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 06:06 IST
Joshua Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud University, has departed the Dominican Republic after being the last person to see missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki. Riibe's lawyers confirmed his exit after a judge ruled he should have unrestricted freedom, having been classified as a witness in the disappearance case.

Following extensive communication with prosecutors, Riibe recounted that he assisted Konanki ashore after they were caught in an ocean current. Despite initial detainment, he was ordered to be released to aid the investigation freely, with assurances he was not a suspect.

Konanki's parents have requested that their daughter be declared legally dead, as local authorities believe she drowned. The poignant family plea is accompanied by ongoing collaboration between U.S. and Dominican authorities to resolve the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

