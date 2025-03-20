Tribute to Valor: The Legacy of Adi Warriors

Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district witnessed the inauguration of the 1894 Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. The memorial is dedicated to Adi warriors from Pasi Village, who heroically defended their land in the third Anglo-Abor War of 1893-94.

At the ceremony, Mein termed the event historic and emotional, honoring the unsung heroes who fought against colonizers. He emphasized the memorial as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice in India's freedom movement.

Mein also praised the local community's efforts in constructing the memorial and discussed the importance of sustainable development, balancing progress with environmental preservation. He called for pride in cultural heritage, urging citizens to protect traditional practices while addressing development challenges posed by external forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)