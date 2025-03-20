Whirling Wheels and Sacred Chants: The Enchanting Bagad Rath Yatra

In the spirit of a centuries-old tradition, the vibrant Bagad Rath Yatra unfolded in Wai, Maharashtra, drawing thousands of devotees to honor Lord Bhairavnath. With faces smeared in pink hues, attendees celebrated amid chants of 'Kashinathacha Changbhal' as part of this culturally significant event.

Central to the festivities is the massive wooden chariot, 'Bagad', engineered by the local carpenter community. The highlight was the chosen 'Bagadya', who underwent a gripping ritual of suspension from the towering chariot, fulfilling sacred vows. This year's event stayed true to its roots, symbolizing resilience and devotion.

The event, steeped in a 350-year history, exemplified community unity as participants collaborated seamlessly. The powerful invocations and rituals underscore the enduring strength and inspiration derived from cultural heritage, making the demanding tasks appear effortless.

