Controversy Spurs Protection: Aurangzeb's Tomb Shielded Amid Protests

The Archeological Survey of India has installed tin sheets around Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra following demands for its removal. This action comes after local protests and violence, catalyzed by the popularity of a film about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was executed by Aurangzeb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:51 IST
The ongoing controversy surrounding the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar district has prompted action from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). Tin sheets have been installed around two sides of the historical structure after protests and demands for its removal intensified.

This decision was made by the district administration during a site visit led by collector Dilip Swami and Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod. The installation, completed on Wednesday night, is aimed at protecting the tomb, which is in proximity to the Khwaja Syed Zainuddin Chishti grave, from public view.

Triggered by the success of the film 'Chhaava,' portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was executed by Aurangzeb, protests by groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have turned violent. Authorities have responded by enhancing security and adding a circular fence to safeguard the 18th-century monument.

