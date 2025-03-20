Left Menu

Cinevesture International Film Festival: A Cinematic Symphony

The second Cinevesture International Film Festival will feature renowned filmmakers and actors, including Vikramaditya Motwane, Hansal Mehta, and Nandita Das, participating in insightful discussions. The event will host the India premiere of 'A Normal Family' and includes 'CinéVoices' and 'Industry Talks' series, promising enriching and engaging conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival is set to captivate audiences starting Thursday, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers and actors such as Vikramaditya Motwane, Hansal Mehta, and Nandita Das.

The festival promises a plethora of celebrity interactions under its 'CinéVoices' series at the Grand Ballroom, Taj Chandigarh. Alongside the renowned personalities, the event will feature stalwarts like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Boman Irani, and Randeep Hooda in candid conversations.

This year's festival will be marked by the India premiere of 'A Normal Family', the award-winning Korean film by Hur Jin, concluding on March 23. The lineup and sessions aim to inspire and spark creativity in cinephiles and industry professionals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

