Cinevesture International Film Festival: A Cinematic Symphony

The second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival is set to captivate audiences starting Thursday, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers and actors such as Vikramaditya Motwane, Hansal Mehta, and Nandita Das.

The festival promises a plethora of celebrity interactions under its 'CinéVoices' series at the Grand Ballroom, Taj Chandigarh. Alongside the renowned personalities, the event will feature stalwarts like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Boman Irani, and Randeep Hooda in candid conversations.

This year's festival will be marked by the India premiere of 'A Normal Family', the award-winning Korean film by Hur Jin, concluding on March 23. The lineup and sessions aim to inspire and spark creativity in cinephiles and industry professionals alike.

