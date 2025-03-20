Bohurupi Triumphs at Filmfare Bangla Awards

The Bengali movie 'Bohurupi' claimed top honors at the Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2025, taking home seven accolades, including the prestigious Best Film and Best Director awards. The film, helmed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, explores themes of redemption and systemic injustice through the lens of a captivating narrative.

Shiboprosad Mukherjee's exceptional performance secured him the Best Actor award, while the film also triumphed in technical categories with wins for Best Music Album, Best Playback Singer (both Male and Female), and Best Costume. Director Nandita Roy expressed her gratitude to the audience and the film awards body for recognizing their work.

Other noteworthy winners included 'Chaalchitra Ekhon' and 'Manikbabur Megh' in the Critics' Choice categories, and Srijit Mukherjee's 'Padatik' which took four awards. Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee was honored with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award', recognizing his monumental contributions to cinema over the decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)