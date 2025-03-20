Cultural Controversies Surround Disney’s Magical 'Snow White' Release
Disney's live-action 'Snow White' faces cultural controversies ahead of its release. The adaptation, featuring Colombian actor Rachel Zegler, attracted criticism for its casting and political views. Despite these, the film's premiere received positive feedback, suggesting its success may depend on audience reviews rather than the controversies.
Disney's live-action 'Snow White' steps into theaters on Friday amid intense cultural scrutiny. With a whopping $270 million budget, the adaptation has sparked debates over its casting choices and political stances, generating extensive media attention.
The film stars Rachel Zegler, whose casting as Snow White drew criticism and accusations of 'wokeness' due to her Colombian heritage. This move, along with comments from Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, have placed the movie at the center of ongoing cultural and political conflicts.
Despite these challenges, the film's premiere was met with applause and appreciation, with critics singing praises for Zegler's performance. Analysts remain optimistic, suggesting that positive reviews might overshadow the controversies, ensuring 'Snow White' captures box office success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
