Aamir Khan's Sister Shines in Prithviraj's 'L2: Empuraan'

Malayalam cinema's celebrated director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently revealed that Bollywood icon Aamir Khan reached out to him regarding his sister Nikhat Khan Hegde's role in the upcoming film 'L2: Empuraan'.

Nikhat Khan Hegde, who portrays the character of Subhadra Ben alongside megastar Mohanlal, impressed Sukumaran with her audition, unaware of her connection to Aamir.

The much-anticipated movie, featuring an ensemble cast including Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas, promises riveting performances, with Sukumaran commending Nikhat's contribution as pivotal, although brief.

(With inputs from agencies.)