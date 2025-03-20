Left Menu

Aamir Khan's Sister Shines in Prithviraj's 'L2: Empuraan'

'L2: Empuraan,' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, features a noteworthy performance by Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde. Initially, Sukumaran was unaware of her relation to Aamir. After her impressive audition, he cast her as Subhadra Ben. The film stars Mohanlal and is set for release on March 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:52 IST
Aamir Khan's Sister Shines in Prithviraj's 'L2: Empuraan'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam cinema's celebrated director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently revealed that Bollywood icon Aamir Khan reached out to him regarding his sister Nikhat Khan Hegde's role in the upcoming film 'L2: Empuraan'.

Nikhat Khan Hegde, who portrays the character of Subhadra Ben alongside megastar Mohanlal, impressed Sukumaran with her audition, unaware of her connection to Aamir.

The much-anticipated movie, featuring an ensemble cast including Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas, promises riveting performances, with Sukumaran commending Nikhat's contribution as pivotal, although brief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025