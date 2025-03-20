Aamir Khan's Sister Shines in Prithviraj's 'L2: Empuraan'
'L2: Empuraan,' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, features a noteworthy performance by Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde. Initially, Sukumaran was unaware of her relation to Aamir. After her impressive audition, he cast her as Subhadra Ben. The film stars Mohanlal and is set for release on March 27.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Malayalam cinema's celebrated director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently revealed that Bollywood icon Aamir Khan reached out to him regarding his sister Nikhat Khan Hegde's role in the upcoming film 'L2: Empuraan'.
Nikhat Khan Hegde, who portrays the character of Subhadra Ben alongside megastar Mohanlal, impressed Sukumaran with her audition, unaware of her connection to Aamir.
The much-anticipated movie, featuring an ensemble cast including Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas, promises riveting performances, with Sukumaran commending Nikhat's contribution as pivotal, although brief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bollywood Starlet Caught in Gold Smuggling Scandal
Goa Turmoil: Bollywood Actor Ayesha Takia's Family Caught in Public Scuffle
Goa Turmoil: Former Bollywood Actor Speaks Out on Clash
Bollywood's Ongoing Battle for Pay Parity: Women in Cinema Speak Out
Bollywood Icons Shine at 25th IIFA Awards Edition