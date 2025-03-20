Miracle Amidst Tragedy: Baby Pulled from Gaza Rubble
In Gaza's Khan Younis, rescuers saved a month-old baby girl, Ella Osama Abu Dagga, from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building following an Israeli airstrike that killed her family. The recent escalation destroyed homes and shattered the ceasefire, leading to numerous civilian casualties.
In the devastated region of Gaza's Khan Younis, rescuers unearthed a month-old infant, Ella Osama Abu Dagga, from the debris of a collapsed building. Her miraculous survival followed an Israeli airstrike that tragically claimed the lives of her parents and brother. Only her grandparents survived the attack.
The airstrike marks a violent resurgence in hostilities following the collapse of a tenuous ceasefire. Escalating tensions led to Israel resuming military actions while blaming Hamas for the renewed fighting, citing the group's rejection of a new ceasefire proposal. The attack resulted in a reported 600 casualties, predominantly women and children.
The situation remains precarious as the Israeli military reinstated a blockade on northern Gaza. This conflict, beginning on October 7, 2023, continues to leave a devastating toll on the civilian population, with Hamas holding Israel accountable for the massive loss of life due to their embedded presence in residential zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire in Peril: Renewed Hostilities in Gaza Escalate Tensions
US Endorses Israel Amid Renewed Gaza Hostilities
Hostilities Resume: US Backs Israel Amid Gaza Airstrikes
Escalation in the Red Sea: U.S. Strikes Houthis Amid Hostilities
Kremlin: Putin tells Trump that US, allies must end military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine to halt hostilities, reports AP.