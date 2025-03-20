Miracle Amidst Tragedy: Baby Pulled from Gaza Rubble

In the devastated region of Gaza's Khan Younis, rescuers unearthed a month-old infant, Ella Osama Abu Dagga, from the debris of a collapsed building. Her miraculous survival followed an Israeli airstrike that tragically claimed the lives of her parents and brother. Only her grandparents survived the attack.

The airstrike marks a violent resurgence in hostilities following the collapse of a tenuous ceasefire. Escalating tensions led to Israel resuming military actions while blaming Hamas for the renewed fighting, citing the group's rejection of a new ceasefire proposal. The attack resulted in a reported 600 casualties, predominantly women and children.

The situation remains precarious as the Israeli military reinstated a blockade on northern Gaza. This conflict, beginning on October 7, 2023, continues to leave a devastating toll on the civilian population, with Hamas holding Israel accountable for the massive loss of life due to their embedded presence in residential zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)