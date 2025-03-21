Left Menu

Highlights from the Entertainment World: New Blockbusters, Lawsuits, and Honors

This week's entertainment news covers new developments in film and music. Disney and Pixar announce 'Coco 2' for 2029, Mariah Carey wins a copyright lawsuit, and U2 is set to receive a prestigious songwriting award. Other highlights include live-action films, legal battles, and new projects in the gaming industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:29 IST
This week in entertainment, Disney and Pixar announced the development of 'Coco 2,' slated for a 2029 release. The original 'Coco' film was a landslide success, bagging two Academy Awards and several other accolades. Disney's CEO shared the news at the annual shareholder meeting.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey emerged victorious in a copyright lawsuit. Claimants alleged her holiday hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' copied a country song, but the judge ruled in Carey's favor, citing insufficient similarity between the works.

In other news, Irish rock legends U2 will receive the Ivors Academy Fellowship at this year's Ivors. The award acknowledges outstanding contributions to music by songwriters and composers. Alongside, new developments include Miley Cyrus facing a copyright lawsuit and 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' debuting to positive reviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

