Honoring the Legacy of Shehnai Maestro Bismillah Khan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the legendary shehnai player Ustad Bismillah Khan on his 109th birth anniversary, commemorating his contribution to Indian cultural heritage and classical music.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the renowned shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan on his 109th birth anniversary. The tribute highlights Khan's pivotal role in showcasing Indian cultural heritage worldwide through his music.
Bismillah Khan, born on March 21, 1916, in Bihar, achieved international acclaim through his performances centered in Varanasi. His dedication to the shehnai, transforming it into a symbol of Hindustani classical music, was recognized by the prestigious Bharat Ratna award in 2001.
Khan's passing on August 21, 2006, marked the end of an era, but his legacy continues to inspire. Celebrated for enriching Indian music, his virtuosity remains a beacon for aspiring musicians globally.
