Honoring the Legacy of Shehnai Maestro Bismillah Khan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the legendary shehnai player Ustad Bismillah Khan on his 109th birth anniversary, commemorating his contribution to Indian cultural heritage and classical music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the renowned shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan on his 109th birth anniversary. The tribute highlights Khan's pivotal role in showcasing Indian cultural heritage worldwide through his music.

Bismillah Khan, born on March 21, 1916, in Bihar, achieved international acclaim through his performances centered in Varanasi. His dedication to the shehnai, transforming it into a symbol of Hindustani classical music, was recognized by the prestigious Bharat Ratna award in 2001.

Khan's passing on August 21, 2006, marked the end of an era, but his legacy continues to inspire. Celebrated for enriching Indian music, his virtuosity remains a beacon for aspiring musicians globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

