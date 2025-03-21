Highlights from the World of Entertainment

Left Menu

Current entertainment news highlights include the development of 'Coco 2' at Disney and Pixar, Mariah Carey's legal win over her Christmas hit, controversies surrounding Disney's 'Snow White', Miley Cyrus facing a lawsuit, U2 receiving the Ivors Academy Fellowship, and Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' debuting with positive reviews on Steam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney and Pixar are working on 'Coco 2', set for a 2029 release, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger. The original 'Coco' bagged two Academy Awards and multiple other honors.

Mariah Carey emerged victorious in a copyright lawsuit over her holiday classic 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', with a judge ruling in her favor.

Disney's 'Snow White' remake arrived in theaters amidst cultural controversies, which may impact its box office success. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus must continue to face a lawsuit alleging she copied Bruno Mars' song for her hit 'Flowers'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

