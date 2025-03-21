Highlights from the World of Entertainment

Disney and Pixar are working on 'Coco 2', set for a 2029 release, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger. The original 'Coco' bagged two Academy Awards and multiple other honors.

Mariah Carey emerged victorious in a copyright lawsuit over her holiday classic 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', with a judge ruling in her favor.

Disney's 'Snow White' remake arrived in theaters amidst cultural controversies, which may impact its box office success. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus must continue to face a lawsuit alleging she copied Bruno Mars' song for her hit 'Flowers'.

