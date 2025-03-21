TSUTAYA Books Partners with M&G to Revolutionize Japanese Stationery Scene

In a strategic move announced on its website on March 7, 2025, TSUTAYA Books partnered with Chinese stationery brand M&G. This collaboration sees M&G's products, including popular click-and-go highlighters and ultra-fine gel pens, introduced to nearly 120 TSUTAYA locations across Japan, marking a cultural milestone.

The partnership has turned M&G displays into hotspots, drawing interest from young consumers. UMEZAWA TOYONORI, head of TSUTAYA's stationery category, praised the partnership for its mutual benefits, highlighting M&G's extensive product range and cultural appeal which aligns with TSUTAYA's retail values.

This collaboration follows M&G's enthusiastic reception at the Stationery & Women's Expo, an event that emphasized the brand's appeal in Japan. Known for its commitment to innovative, high-quality products, M&G continues to enhance its global brand, exporting to over 100 countries and maintaining a strong focus on youth and sophistication.

(With inputs from agencies.)