TSUTAYA Books Partners with M&G to Revolutionize Japanese Stationery Scene
TSUTAYA Books has partnered with Chinese stationery giant M&G to introduce the latter's innovative products to its Japanese stores. The collaboration has made M&G a popular choice among young consumers and established it as a key player in Japan's cultural retail sector.
In a strategic move announced on its website on March 7, 2025, TSUTAYA Books partnered with Chinese stationery brand M&G. This collaboration sees M&G's products, including popular click-and-go highlighters and ultra-fine gel pens, introduced to nearly 120 TSUTAYA locations across Japan, marking a cultural milestone.
The partnership has turned M&G displays into hotspots, drawing interest from young consumers. UMEZAWA TOYONORI, head of TSUTAYA's stationery category, praised the partnership for its mutual benefits, highlighting M&G's extensive product range and cultural appeal which aligns with TSUTAYA's retail values.
This collaboration follows M&G's enthusiastic reception at the Stationery & Women's Expo, an event that emphasized the brand's appeal in Japan. Known for its commitment to innovative, high-quality products, M&G continues to enhance its global brand, exporting to over 100 countries and maintaining a strong focus on youth and sophistication.
