Left Menu

TSUTAYA Books Partners with M&G to Revolutionize Japanese Stationery Scene

TSUTAYA Books has partnered with Chinese stationery giant M&G to introduce the latter's innovative products to its Japanese stores. The collaboration has made M&G a popular choice among young consumers and established it as a key player in Japan's cultural retail sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:02 IST
TSUTAYA Books Partners with M&G to Revolutionize Japanese Stationery Scene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move announced on its website on March 7, 2025, TSUTAYA Books partnered with Chinese stationery brand M&G. This collaboration sees M&G's products, including popular click-and-go highlighters and ultra-fine gel pens, introduced to nearly 120 TSUTAYA locations across Japan, marking a cultural milestone.

The partnership has turned M&G displays into hotspots, drawing interest from young consumers. UMEZAWA TOYONORI, head of TSUTAYA's stationery category, praised the partnership for its mutual benefits, highlighting M&G's extensive product range and cultural appeal which aligns with TSUTAYA's retail values.

This collaboration follows M&G's enthusiastic reception at the Stationery & Women's Expo, an event that emphasized the brand's appeal in Japan. Known for its commitment to innovative, high-quality products, M&G continues to enhance its global brand, exporting to over 100 countries and maintaining a strong focus on youth and sophistication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025