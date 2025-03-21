Left Menu

Taslima Nasrin's Struggle for Cultural Reconnection

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin expresses her wish to travel to Kolkata for literary events, highlighting her strong emotional connection to the city. Despite political challenges, and previous exile due to her controversial writings, Nasrin advocates for cultural access and freedom of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:17 IST

  • Country:
  • India

Taslima Nasrin, the exiled Bangladeshi author known for her feminist writings and criticism of religious orthodoxy, has expressed her desire to visit Kolkata for literary events. Residing in Delhi, Nasrin told PTI that she hopes authorities will permit her periodic travel to the city, where she feels a strong cultural connection.

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya, speaking in Rajya Sabha, urged the Center to facilitate Nasrin's safe visits to Kolkata. Nasrin, once ousted for controversial literary views, remains hopeful for support in her quest to reconnect with her cultural roots.

Nasrin's literary journey has faced significant political pushback, both in West Bengal and at the national level. Despite these challenges, she remains committed to her cause, valuing the opportunity for participation in Kolkata's vibrant cultural scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

