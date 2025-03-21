Taslima Nasrin's Struggle for Cultural Reconnection

Taslima Nasrin, the exiled Bangladeshi author known for her feminist writings and criticism of religious orthodoxy, has expressed her desire to visit Kolkata for literary events. Residing in Delhi, Nasrin told PTI that she hopes authorities will permit her periodic travel to the city, where she feels a strong cultural connection.

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya, speaking in Rajya Sabha, urged the Center to facilitate Nasrin's safe visits to Kolkata. Nasrin, once ousted for controversial literary views, remains hopeful for support in her quest to reconnect with her cultural roots.

Nasrin's literary journey has faced significant political pushback, both in West Bengal and at the national level. Despite these challenges, she remains committed to her cause, valuing the opportunity for participation in Kolkata's vibrant cultural scene.

