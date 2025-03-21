Amanda Seyfried Reflects on 'Mean Girls' Legacy

Amanda Seyfried, who rose to fame as Karen Smith in the 2004 cult classic 'Mean Girls,' recently shared her gratitude for the film's enduring presence in popular culture. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seyfried reflected on the movie's substantial influence and its sustained connection with audiences today.

Discussing the movie's perpetual appeal, Seyfried described 'Mean Girls' as a 'forever moment' that deeply resonates with viewers. 'I hope they quote it on my grave,' she declared, underscoring the film's immense significance in her personal and professional life.

At just 17, Seyfried's debut in 'Mean Girls' was a pivotal career-launching experience. She attributed her initial fame to the film's widespread success, emphasizing that the experience transcended box office performance and marked her first venture into filmmaking.

Seyfried affectionately recalled the bond and joyous moments with co-stars such as Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert. 'We all just got along so beautifully,' she reminisced, highlighting the genuine camaraderie and fun shared during filming.

The iconic film, released in 2004, follows Cady Heron (Lohan) as she navigates high school life with the popular group 'The Plastics.' Its success has since spawned a sequel, 'Mean Girls 2,' in 2011, and a 2023 movie musical adaptation based on the 2018 Broadway version.

Reflecting on her experience, Seyfried noted the enduring special place the film holds for her. 'I will always be excited to talk about it, any day,' she affirmed, expressing ongoing gratitude and enthusiasm for the film's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)