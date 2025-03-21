Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Venkateswara Temples Expansion
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the establishment of a trust to collect donations for building Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples in villages. This initiative follows the legacy of NT Rama Rao's free food scheme and aims to expand devotional sites and protect temple assets.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared plans to create a trust dedicated to raising funds for the construction of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples in underserved villages. This move comes as part of a broader effort to extend religious infrastructure across regions that lack temples.
Naidu emphasized that this initiative adds to former CM NT Rama Rao's legacy, who had initiated free food programs for devotees and established the SV Pranadana Trust for free medical treatments. The trust aims to ensure that funds collected will be judiciously used for temple construction.
Additionally, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of preserving the sanctity and assets of existing temples and indicated that sacred spaces on the seven hills of Tirupati should remain free from commercial activities. Naidu's vision also includes building Venkateswara Swamy temples in state capitals and overseas, reinforcing cultural ties and religious devotion globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
