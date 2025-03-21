Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Venkateswara Temples Expansion

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the establishment of a trust to collect donations for building Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples in villages. This initiative follows the legacy of NT Rama Rao's free food scheme and aims to expand devotional sites and protect temple assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:33 IST
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Venkateswara Temples Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared plans to create a trust dedicated to raising funds for the construction of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples in underserved villages. This move comes as part of a broader effort to extend religious infrastructure across regions that lack temples.

Naidu emphasized that this initiative adds to former CM NT Rama Rao's legacy, who had initiated free food programs for devotees and established the SV Pranadana Trust for free medical treatments. The trust aims to ensure that funds collected will be judiciously used for temple construction.

Additionally, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of preserving the sanctity and assets of existing temples and indicated that sacred spaces on the seven hills of Tirupati should remain free from commercial activities. Naidu's vision also includes building Venkateswara Swamy temples in state capitals and overseas, reinforcing cultural ties and religious devotion globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025