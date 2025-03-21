Echoes of Shehnai: Reviving Bismillah Khan's Legacy
Bismillah Khan, renowned for elevating the shehnai to global prominence, remains a towering influence on the instrument's legacy. Despite a decline in the shehnai's popularity, efforts persist to rekindle its glory. The shehnai faces challenges, including financial constraints for musicians and a lack of rigorous practice.
The shehnai, an instrument closely associated with Indian tradition, achieved international fame largely due to the efforts of Ustad Bismillah Khan, who played it at the Red Fort on India's first Independence Day. Khan's mastery transformed the shehnai's status from a mere accompaniment to a celebrated classical instrument.
Despite the shehnai's historical significance, questions linger about its present role in the music world. On the 109th anniversary of Khan's birth, reflections on his enduring influence highlight both the challenges and potential future of the instrument. Khan's relatives and disciples strive to rekindle its past glory despite facing numerous obstacles.
Artistes point to a lack of rigorous practice, inadequate financial compensation, and insufficient institutional support as factors contributing to the instrument's decline. However, a growing number of young musicians are embracing the shehnai, fueling hopes for its revival alongside calls for incorporating classical music into educational curricula.
