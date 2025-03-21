Left Menu

Echoes of Shehnai: Reviving Bismillah Khan's Legacy

Bismillah Khan, renowned for elevating the shehnai to global prominence, remains a towering influence on the instrument's legacy. Despite a decline in the shehnai's popularity, efforts persist to rekindle its glory. The shehnai faces challenges, including financial constraints for musicians and a lack of rigorous practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:42 IST
Echoes of Shehnai: Reviving Bismillah Khan's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

The shehnai, an instrument closely associated with Indian tradition, achieved international fame largely due to the efforts of Ustad Bismillah Khan, who played it at the Red Fort on India's first Independence Day. Khan's mastery transformed the shehnai's status from a mere accompaniment to a celebrated classical instrument.

Despite the shehnai's historical significance, questions linger about its present role in the music world. On the 109th anniversary of Khan's birth, reflections on his enduring influence highlight both the challenges and potential future of the instrument. Khan's relatives and disciples strive to rekindle its past glory despite facing numerous obstacles.

Artistes point to a lack of rigorous practice, inadequate financial compensation, and insufficient institutional support as factors contributing to the instrument's decline. However, a growing number of young musicians are embracing the shehnai, fueling hopes for its revival alongside calls for incorporating classical music into educational curricula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025