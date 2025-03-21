Yogi Adityanath Praises Ayodhya's Cultural Renaissance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently attended a literature festival in Ayodhya, where he highlighted the cultural and religious importance of the city. He emphasized that any significant writings about humanity should include Lord Ram, underscoring the deity's profound influence on literature and Sanatan Dharma.

Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya also included prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and the iconic Ram Mandir, where he was warmly welcomed by temple priests. He praised the increased number of visitors to Ayodhya, linking it to the escalating prominence of the city as a pilgrimage site and a cultural epicenter.

The Chief Minister attributed the resurgence of India's cultural traditions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, which blends heritage with development. Adityanath also announced financial support for youth entrepreneurship and emphasized the economic growth of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting Ayodhya as a symbol of this rejuvenation.

