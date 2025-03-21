Malaika Arora Addresses Viral 'Hip Hop India' Moment with Teen Contestant

Malaika Arora, serving as a judge on the second season of 'Hip Hop India', recently addressed a viral moment involving a 16-year-old contestant whose performance included inappropriate gestures targeted at her. She publicly reprimanded the teenager, requesting his mother's contact number and highlighting his actions during the dance.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with netizens discussing the contestant's behavior and lauding Arora for her response. In an interview with ANI, Arora clarified her stance, asserting that her intention was not to scold but to suggest that the youngster moderate his performance.

Despite the incident, Arora praised the contestant's skill, calling him an amazing dancer. Remo D'Souza, also a judge on the show, noted significant improvements in the current season's format and contestants. 'Hip Hop India' continues to stream on Amazon MX Player.

