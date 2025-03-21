Left Menu

Malaika Arora Addresses Viral 'Hip Hop India' Moment with Teen Contestant

Malaika Arora scolded a 16-year-old contestant for inappropriate gestures on 'Hip Hop India', sparking social media discussion. She later explained that while she meant to advise the contestant to tone down his expressions, she commended his talent. The show, now in its second season, has seen notable improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:43 IST
Malaika Arora (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malaika Arora, serving as a judge on the second season of 'Hip Hop India', recently addressed a viral moment involving a 16-year-old contestant whose performance included inappropriate gestures targeted at her. She publicly reprimanded the teenager, requesting his mother's contact number and highlighting his actions during the dance.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with netizens discussing the contestant's behavior and lauding Arora for her response. In an interview with ANI, Arora clarified her stance, asserting that her intention was not to scold but to suggest that the youngster moderate his performance.

Despite the incident, Arora praised the contestant's skill, calling him an amazing dancer. Remo D'Souza, also a judge on the show, noted significant improvements in the current season's format and contestants. 'Hip Hop India' continues to stream on Amazon MX Player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

