Eva Longoria to Receive Platino Honor for Stellar Career and Latino Representation

Eva Longoria, famed for her role in 'Desperate Housewives', is set to receive the esteemed Platino Honor at the 12th Platino Awards, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The ceremony will take place on April 27 at the Municipal Palace in Madrid, recognizing Longoria's exceptional audiovisual career and her advocacy for the Latino community in the U.S. entertainment industry.

Longoria began her television journey with guest roles in 2000, eventually shooting to fame in 2004 portraying Gabrielle Solis in ABC's 'Desperate Housewives'. Her diverse resume includes appearances in popular shows like 'Empire', 'Devious Maids', 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', 'BoJack Horseman', and 'Jane the Virgin'. Additionally, she founded her production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, expanding her influence behind the scenes.

Her directorial venture, 'Flamin' Hot', premiered in 2023 as a biopic of Richard Montanez, who claimed to invent Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The film achieved significant success, becoming Searchlight Pictures' most-watched streaming release and earning an Academy Award nomination for best original song. Furthermore, Longoria's docuseries 'Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico' debuted in March 2023, continuing her impact on international media.

(With inputs from agencies.)