Left Menu

Pope Francis Embarks on New Chapter Amid Health Recovery

Pope Francis' condition is improving after a five-week hospital stay for pneumonia. Advisers express optimism about his recovery and suggest changes in his pontificate. Despite initial resistance, Francis is undergoing therapy and reducing reliance on supplemental oxygen, with expectations of a surprise-filled 'new stage' upon his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-03-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:25 IST
Pope Francis Embarks on New Chapter Amid Health Recovery
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis is successfully recovering after a five-week hospital stay due to pneumonia, according to his closest advisers. The 88-year-old pontiff shows signs of improvement, sparking optimism among Vatican officials about the next phase of his leadership.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, along with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, visited Francis multiple times at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. They reported Francis in good spirits and noted his determination to move forward. The Vatican press office confirmed stable and slightly improving conditions as he reduces his use of supplemental oxygen.

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, another close ally, highlighted the potential for a 'new stage' in Francis' pontificate, promising surprises upon his return. Despite his initial resistance to hospitalization, Francis is now committed to rehabilitation, emphasizing his continued resilience and dedication to his papal duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025