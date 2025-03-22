Pope Francis Embarks on New Chapter Amid Health Recovery

Pope Francis is successfully recovering after a five-week hospital stay due to pneumonia, according to his closest advisers. The 88-year-old pontiff shows signs of improvement, sparking optimism among Vatican officials about the next phase of his leadership.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, along with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, visited Francis multiple times at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. They reported Francis in good spirits and noted his determination to move forward. The Vatican press office confirmed stable and slightly improving conditions as he reduces his use of supplemental oxygen.

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, another close ally, highlighted the potential for a 'new stage' in Francis' pontificate, promising surprises upon his return. Despite his initial resistance to hospitalization, Francis is now committed to rehabilitation, emphasizing his continued resilience and dedication to his papal duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)