Epic Entertainment: From Sequel Hits to Legal Showdowns
The entertainment world is buzzing with excitement and controversy. Disney and Pixar are launching 'Coco 2' in 2029. Mariah Carey triumphed in a copyright lawsuit over her holiday hit. Meanwhile, South Korea's court halted independent pursuits by K-pop group NewJeans. French star Gerard Depardieu faces trial over sexual assault allegations, and Blake Lively aims to end a costly defamation lawsuit. Ubisoft released a new 'Assassin's Creed' game to positive reviews.
Disney and Pixar announced the development of 'Coco 2,' set to release in 2029, sparking excitement for the franchise following its award-winning predecessor.
Mariah Carey emerged victorious in a copyright lawsuit concerning her iconic song 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' as a Los Angeles judge dismissed the infringement claims.
The legal landscape also sees action in South Korea, with a court ruling affecting K-pop group NewJeans, and in France, as actor Gerard Depardieu prepares to face trial for sexual assault allegations. Meanwhile, Ubisoft's new 'Assassin's Creed' game debuts with positive acclaim.
