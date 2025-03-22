Left Menu

Epic Entertainment: From Sequel Hits to Legal Showdowns

The entertainment world is buzzing with excitement and controversy. Disney and Pixar are launching 'Coco 2' in 2029. Mariah Carey triumphed in a copyright lawsuit over her holiday hit. Meanwhile, South Korea's court halted independent pursuits by K-pop group NewJeans. French star Gerard Depardieu faces trial over sexual assault allegations, and Blake Lively aims to end a costly defamation lawsuit. Ubisoft released a new 'Assassin's Creed' game to positive reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney and Pixar announced the development of 'Coco 2,' set to release in 2029, sparking excitement for the franchise following its award-winning predecessor.

Mariah Carey emerged victorious in a copyright lawsuit concerning her iconic song 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' as a Los Angeles judge dismissed the infringement claims.

The legal landscape also sees action in South Korea, with a court ruling affecting K-pop group NewJeans, and in France, as actor Gerard Depardieu prepares to face trial for sexual assault allegations. Meanwhile, Ubisoft's new 'Assassin's Creed' game debuts with positive acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

