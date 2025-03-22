Epic Entertainment: From Sequel Hits to Legal Showdowns

Disney and Pixar announced the development of 'Coco 2,' set to release in 2029, sparking excitement for the franchise following its award-winning predecessor.

Mariah Carey emerged victorious in a copyright lawsuit concerning her iconic song 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' as a Los Angeles judge dismissed the infringement claims.

The legal landscape also sees action in South Korea, with a court ruling affecting K-pop group NewJeans, and in France, as actor Gerard Depardieu prepares to face trial for sexual assault allegations. Meanwhile, Ubisoft's new 'Assassin's Creed' game debuts with positive acclaim.

