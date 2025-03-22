Left Menu

Twitter's Iconic Bird Logo Fetches Thousands at Auction

The iconic Twitter bird logo, removed from its former headquarters, was auctioned for nearly USD 35,000. The auction, hosted by RR Auction, featured various iconic tech items including an Apple-1 computer and a first-generation iPhone. Elon Musk previously auctioned Twitter's office items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 22-03-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:43 IST
The iconic Twitter bird logo, which once adorned the company's former San Francisco headquarters, has been sold for nearly USD 35,000. This comes after Elon Musk's takeover and rebranding of the social media giant to 'X'.

RR Auction, renowned for dealing in 'rare and collectible items', managed the sale of the 254 kg logo, which measured 12 feet by 9 feet, fetching USD 34,375. The identity of the buyer remains undisclosed.

In the past, Musk has auctioned various items from Twitter, ranging from office memorabilia to common kitchen equipment. The auction also saw high bids for tech history pieces like an Apple-1 computer at USD 375,000 and a sealed first-generation 4GB iPhone at USD 87,514.

(With inputs from agencies.)

