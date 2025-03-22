Remembering George Foreman: Boxing Legend and Entrepreneurial Icon

George Foreman, a towering figure in boxing history known for his astounding bouts, including the famed "Rumble in the Jungle" loss to Muhammad Ali, has passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed his passing on social media, refraining from disclosing further details.

Foreman was more than just a two-time heavyweight world champion. He was a devout preacher, a doting family man, and a successful businessman. His rise to fame began with an Olympic gold and a definitive win over Joe Frazier, but he gained wider recognition following his dramatic loss to Ali in 1974, a fight that remains etched in history.

Beyond the ring, Foreman reinvented himself in his 40s by claiming heavyweight titles once more and later becoming the face of the George Foreman Grill, a venture that arguably outshone his sports achievements. His legacy is celebrated not only in boxing circles but also in business and entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)