Jimmy Tatro Joins Star-Studded Comedy Line-Up

Actor Jimmy Tatro joins a new Amazon MGM Studios comedy film featuring Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, and Regina Hall. The film, directed by Nicholas Stoller, revolves around a young convict seeking revenge in an unscripted courtroom. The project is produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions and Stoller Global Solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:50 IST
"American Vandal" actor Jimmy Tatro is set to appear in an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios comedy film, sharing the spotlight with esteemed actors Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, and Regina Hall. This latest addition to Tatro's filmography was reported by entertainment news source Deadline.

The untitled project is being directed by Nicholas Stoller, whose previous works include "Forgetting Sarah Marshall", "Muppets Most Wanted", and "Neighbors". Stoller brings both script and vision to this film, promising an engaging narrative.

The story follows a young convict, played by Efron, freshly released from prison, who takes over a live courtroom TV show, believing that the judge, portrayed by Ferrell, ruined his life. The film is produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alex Brown from Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Stoller Global Solutions.

