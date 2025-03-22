From Thane to Toronto: Stray Dog's Remarkable Journey

In an inspiring act of compassion, a stray dog from Thane in Maharashtra has been given a second chance at life across the globe in Canada. The determined efforts of an NGO ensured Rani, the dog, was safely relocated to Toronto.

Rani's journey began when Salil Navghare, on a visit from Toronto, found her in poor health at his parents' residence in Vartak Nagar. Deeply moved, Navghare, previously a volunteer with the organisation, took immediate action to care for her.

Once Rani was healthy enough for the journey, Navghare orchestrated her transport, satisfying all quarantine and paperwork requirements, with a final flight from Paris to Toronto, marking the beginning of her new life.

(With inputs from agencies.)