Kartik Aaryan Elevates Sock Fashion with Supersox Collaboration

New Delhi [India], March 22: Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan has teamed up with Supersox, India's premier socks brand, to reimagine everyday fashion essentials.

Kartik, renowned for his bold fashion choices, is set to bring his unique flair to the brand, perfectly mirroring Supersox's ethos of blending fashion with innovation and comfort. With a mix of trendy patterns and sustainable materials, Supersox plans to cater to the evolving style demands of Indian consumers across all ages.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment between Aaryan and Supersox to push fashion boundaries, turning socks into statement pieces. With over 10,000 unique designs, Supersox remains a leading force in the premium socks sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)