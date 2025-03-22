Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan Elevates Sock Fashion with Supersox Collaboration

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan teams up with Supersox to revolutionize the perception of socks, merging style and comfort. This partnership aims to elevate functional fashion, emphasizing individuality, elegance, and quality in everyday essentials through innovative, premium designs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 22: Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan has teamed up with Supersox, India's premier socks brand, to reimagine everyday fashion essentials.

Kartik, renowned for his bold fashion choices, is set to bring his unique flair to the brand, perfectly mirroring Supersox's ethos of blending fashion with innovation and comfort. With a mix of trendy patterns and sustainable materials, Supersox plans to cater to the evolving style demands of Indian consumers across all ages.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment between Aaryan and Supersox to push fashion boundaries, turning socks into statement pieces. With over 10,000 unique designs, Supersox remains a leading force in the premium socks sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

