Kerala Governor's Confrontation Over Anti-Savarkar Banner

In a recent visit to Calicut University, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar raised concerns over a banner that criticized Savarkar, urging educational institutions to remain apolitical. The banner read 'We need a Chancellor and not a Savarkar,' prompting the Governor's remarks.

Arlekar, attending a Senate meeting, admonished the university for tolerating such expressions, asserting that educational spaces should not be politicized. He engaged the Vice Chancellor in a conversation, suggesting a more careful scrutiny of campus activities.

Referencing Savarkar's contributions, the Governor questioned the banner's implications, emphasizing Savarkar's dedication to society over personal gains. The controversial banner, reportedly placed by the Students Federation of India, compelled Arlekar to defend Savarkar's legacy during the university event.

(With inputs from agencies.)