Celebrating Champions: FMSCI Honors Stars and Volunteers in Indian Motorsports

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India presented awards to 170 drivers and recognized volunteers and officials for their contributions. Diana Pundole made history as the first Indian woman to win a National Championship. The ceremony highlighted the escalating popularity of motorsports in India with growing bids for events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:56 IST
Celebrating Champions: FMSCI Honors Stars and Volunteers in Indian Motorsports
The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) recently celebrated the achievements of 170 drivers across various motorsport disciplines while also recognizing the essential efforts of volunteers and officials. This unique appreciation marks a progressive shift in acknowledging those who facilitate the seamless execution of events.

FMSCI President Arindam Ghosh emphasized the importance of the five pillars of motorsports: participants, officials, corporates, media, and volunteers. He believes that proper connectivity among these pillars is crucial for the growth of the sport in the nation. The ceremony reported an increase in bids for events, reflecting motorsports' rising popularity in India.

Among the honorees was Diana Pundole, recognized as the first Indian woman to win a National Championship, highlighting a significant milestone in gender equality in motorsports. Additionally, three drivers were lauded for outstanding performances in international events, showcasing India's talent on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

