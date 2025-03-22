Left Menu

Ananya Panday Lauds 'Superboys of Malegaon'

Actress Ananya Panday enthusiastically praised 'Superboys of Malegaon' on Instagram. The film, inspired by a real-life story, follows Nasir Shaikh's filmmaking dreams in a small town. It's directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar and team, starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:12 IST
Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt Instagram post, actress Ananya Panday showered praise on the film 'Superboys of Malegaon'. The film portrays the story of Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, who navigates numerous challenges to realize his cinematic dreams.

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by the influential duo Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, along with Ritesh Sidhwani, the film stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in leading roles.

Ananya emphasized the enchantment of experiencing movies in theatres, urging fans to watch the film for its lively audience engagements and outstanding performances. Her appreciation underscores the film's charming depiction of artistic aspirations against formidable odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

