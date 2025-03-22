Left Menu

Power Conservation Triumphs in Delhi Earth Hour 2025

Delhi saved 269 MW of power by participating in Earth Hour 2025, joining global efforts to protect the planet. Major landmarks, including India Gate, went dark to raise awareness. This initiative demonstrated that collective and mindful actions can significantly impact energy conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable demonstration of environmental consciousness, Delhi joined cities worldwide to mark Earth Hour 2025, achieving notable power savings of 269 MW. The city's commitment was evident as major landmarks, such as the iconic India Gate, went dark on Saturday to promote global awareness.

Compared to last year's 206 MW savings, this year's effort highlights the growing participation in the World Wide Fund (WWF) initiative designed to stress the importance of conserving energy and protecting our planet. The BSES discoms reported a saving of 159 MW, while Tata Power-DDL consumers contributed 74 MW to the total during Earth Hour.

An official remarked, "This Earth Hour, we translated awareness into action by engaging with our workforce, customers, and local associations through targeted communication." The event underscores the potential of collective, mindful actions to drive significant environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

