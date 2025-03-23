Left Menu

Dibakar Banerjee: Filmmaker Living His Cinematic Reality

Dibakar Banerjee discusses the uncanny parallels between his unreleased film "Tees" and his own life. Despite Netflix shelving the release, the film premiered at the Cinevesture International Film Festival. Banerjee reflects on how art and reality intertwined, his struggles, and future projects in the cinematic world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:48 IST
Dibakar Banerjee: Filmmaker Living His Cinematic Reality
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Dibakar Banerjee, the renowned filmmaker behind "Khosla Ka Ghosla" and "Oye Lucky Lucky Oye!", finds himself bizarrely living the story of his latest film "Tees". The film, which remains unreleased by Netflix, was showcased to enthusiastic audiences at the Cinevesture International Film Festival.

"Tees" weaves a narrative set in a near-future, exploring themes of censorship, identity, and resilience. Despite its creative potential, the movie's release was stalled amid industry controversies. Banerjee contrasts his past successes with his current reality, highlighting his passion to create meaningful stories.

The filmmaker remains optimistic, focusing on new projects while reflecting on societal challenges. His journey underscores the importance of perseverance and connection, as he navigates the complex world of cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025