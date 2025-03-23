Dibakar Banerjee: Filmmaker Living His Cinematic Reality

Dibakar Banerjee, the renowned filmmaker behind "Khosla Ka Ghosla" and "Oye Lucky Lucky Oye!", finds himself bizarrely living the story of his latest film "Tees". The film, which remains unreleased by Netflix, was showcased to enthusiastic audiences at the Cinevesture International Film Festival.

"Tees" weaves a narrative set in a near-future, exploring themes of censorship, identity, and resilience. Despite its creative potential, the movie's release was stalled amid industry controversies. Banerjee contrasts his past successes with his current reality, highlighting his passion to create meaningful stories.

The filmmaker remains optimistic, focusing on new projects while reflecting on societal challenges. His journey underscores the importance of perseverance and connection, as he navigates the complex world of cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)