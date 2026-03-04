Dollar Holds Strong Amid Middle East Tensions and Euro's Struggles

The dollar maintained its strength near a three-month high on Wednesday as investors adopted a pessimistic outlook on the euro, attributed to ongoing Middle East tensions that threaten to elevate energy prices and impact global stock markets.

A report from the New York Times suggested a glimmer of hope with Iran indicating potential talks with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency to conclude the conflict, briefly lifting market sentiment. However, analysts remain cautious, citing potential overreactions to such optimistic signals.

The options market reflects a significant bearish stance towards the euro, fueled by concerns over Europe's natural gas supplies. Rising energy prices linked to Middle East instability underpins the euro's continued vulnerability, with experts cautioning that any rise in Brent and European natural gas prices could further depreciate the euro.