Yogi Adityanath Advocates for Respecting Indian Icons
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of respecting India's icons and freedom fighters, criticizing those who idolize foreign invaders. He cited Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's statement as an eye-opener, encouraging reverence towards historic Indian figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a speech at Bithur Mahotsav, strongly advocated for honoring India's heroes and freedom fighters. He criticized individuals who fail to respect these icons, asserting that there is no place for those who attack India's faith and culture.
Adityanath pointed to historical invaders and their modern-day admirers as unworthy ideals for Indians. He highlighted a statement from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who remarked that Indonesians' DNA has Indian roots—an eye-opener for those who idolize foreign invaders.
The Chief Minister urged a renewed respect for historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, and Guru Gobind Singh, proposing that such reverence would contribute to India's greatness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
