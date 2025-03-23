Left Menu

Drew Barrymore Pens Heartfelt Journey of Parenting Without a Guide

Actress Drew Barrymore reveals the joys and challenges of parenting in her new book, sharing personal insights from raising her daughters. On 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she reflects on her childhood and aspirations to provide a stable family life for her children alongside her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Drew Barrymore (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Actress Drew Barrymore has provided a glimpse into the life themes explored in her latest book, focusing on the complexities of parenting without prior guidance. During a recent segment of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she candidly discussed raising her daughters, Olive and Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, People magazine reported.

Barrymore expressed the emotional struggle with establishing a traditional family environment, an aspiration rooted in her nonconventional upbringing. 'Everything felt devastating if it didn't match the conventional family dynamic I longed for,' she confessed. She shared childhood memories of feeling envious of children who had engaged, supportive parents.

Recounting past episodes, Barrymore humorously shared how she was left awestruck by classmates who could call on their parents' care when unwell, moments she craved as a child. Earlier this year, she spoke on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' about her profound journey raising her daughters and the intense life-purpose it wove into her existence. 'They are my North Star,' she affirmed, detailing her resolve to nurture her daughters' childhoods into ones marked by stability and love.

(With inputs from agencies.)

