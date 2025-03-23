Samuel L. Jackson Reflects on Timeless Career Advice from Bruce Willis

Samuel L. Jackson recently revisited a crucial piece of advice he received from Bruce Willis on the set of their 1994 blockbuster, 'Die Hard With A Vengeance'. During a celebration for Willis' 70th birthday, Jackson shared with Deadline that Willis encouraged him to find a character audiences love, one he could always return to even when his films underperformed.

Willis illustrated his point by referencing other iconic characters such as Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator' and Sylvester Stallone's 'Rocky' and 'Rambo'. Jackson realized he had found such a character with Nick Fury, a role he embraced with a lucrative nine-picture deal, beginning with 2008's 'Iron Man'. Over the following years, Jackson portrayed Fury in numerous successful Marvel films that collectively amassed around $12.8 billion at the global box office.

Despite his success, Jackson stated that awards don't define his career, with Deadline reporting his indifference towards accolades like the Oscars. Jackson measures success by his own happiness, expressing his preference for roles that bring him joy, such as Nick Fury and 'Star Wars' character Mace Windu. Jackson and Willis later collaborated again on 2000's 'Unbreakable'.

