Left Menu

Sathyaraj Relishes Meeting Screenwriting Legend Salim Khan

Actor Sathyaraj expressed his excitement at meeting veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, considering it a greater opportunity than acting with Salim's son, Salman Khan, in the film 'Sikandar'. Sathyaraj plays the antagonist in this upcoming action thriller, reinstating his early career as a villain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:57 IST
Sathyaraj Relishes Meeting Screenwriting Legend Salim Khan
Sathyaraj
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated actor Sathyaraj, renowned for his iconic role as Kattappa in the 'Baahubali' series, delightedly highlighted meeting Salim Khan as a career milestone during 'Sikandar's' trailer launch. Despite sharing screen space with Salman Khan, Sathyaraj placed greater emphasis on his interaction with Salim Khan, acknowledging the screenwriting legend as transformative in his own right.

In 'Sikandar', an action thriller scheduled for release on March 30, Sathyaraj assumes the role of the principal antagonist, a throwback to his origins as a villain in cinema. With 47 years and 258 films to his name, including significant turns as a hero, Sathyaraj welcomed the chance to bring his trademark sarcastic flair back to the screen.

The film, helmed by director A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, showcases a stellar cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi. Notably, Aggarwal relished the experience despite her vast career, while Joshi expressed gratitude for working alongside Salman, underscoring the camaraderie formed during production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025