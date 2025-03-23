Sathyaraj Relishes Meeting Screenwriting Legend Salim Khan

Celebrated actor Sathyaraj, renowned for his iconic role as Kattappa in the 'Baahubali' series, delightedly highlighted meeting Salim Khan as a career milestone during 'Sikandar's' trailer launch. Despite sharing screen space with Salman Khan, Sathyaraj placed greater emphasis on his interaction with Salim Khan, acknowledging the screenwriting legend as transformative in his own right.

In 'Sikandar', an action thriller scheduled for release on March 30, Sathyaraj assumes the role of the principal antagonist, a throwback to his origins as a villain in cinema. With 47 years and 258 films to his name, including significant turns as a hero, Sathyaraj welcomed the chance to bring his trademark sarcastic flair back to the screen.

The film, helmed by director A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, showcases a stellar cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi. Notably, Aggarwal relished the experience despite her vast career, while Joshi expressed gratitude for working alongside Salman, underscoring the camaraderie formed during production.

