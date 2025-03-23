Left Menu

Olivia Rodrigo Mesmerizes at Lollapalooza Chile with Iconic Outfit and Surprise Performance

Olivia Rodrigo captivated audiences at Lollapalooza Chile 2025 with a memorable red leather bodysuit and a surprise cover of No Doubt's 'Don't Speak.' Praised for her style and musical prowess, Rodrigo's setlist included her hits alongside the unexpected performance, solidifying her status as a boundary-defying artist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:37 IST
Olivia Rodrigo (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Olivia Rodrigo, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress, left her fans spellbound with a stunning appearance at Lollapalooza Chile 2025. Headlining the festival in Santiago, held at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos, Rodrigo wowed the audience in a striking red leather bodysuit adorned with lacing and cut-out sections.

Rodrigo's choice of outfit has been hailed as one of her most iconic looks, with fans and critics alike predicting it will go down in fashion history. Alongside her own hits like 'Drivers License,' 'Vampire,' and 'Deja Vu,' Rodrigo surprised festival-goers with a cover of No Doubt's 1995 classic 'Don't Speak,' a song she openly admires.

The young star has a history of performing No Doubt's tracks, having previously covered 'Just a Girl' in 2022. Rodrigo, who joined the band at Coachella in 2024, cites Gwen Stefani as a pivotal influence, applauding her ability to constantly innovate. Rodrigo's next U.S. performance is set for June 7 at New York City's Governors Ball Music Festival.

