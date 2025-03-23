Left Menu

Miss Universe Beauties Sparkle at Taj Mahal: A Royal Rendezvous

Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha visited the Taj Mahal, reflecting on their pageantry journeys. Both wore elegant dresses and interacted with fans. Rhea shared her insights on pageantry and modeling, emphasizing the inner beauty and dedication required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:30 IST
Miss Universe India and Miss Universe 2024 (Image Source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, reigning Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, alongside Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha, made a striking appearance at the Taj Mahal. Decked out in their splendid gowns and crowns, the accomplished beauty queens posed gracefully for photographs and greeted throngs of admirers.

During their visit, Miss Universe India Rhea Singha, who adorned her outfit with a white pearl necklace, expressed admiration for the architectural marvel that combines Persian, Indian, and Islamic styles. Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan for Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj Mahal stands as a testament to enduring love and beauty.

Reflecting on her journey, Rhea spoke candidly about her pageant career, which started at 15. In an interview, she highlighted the intense dedication needed for pageantry, contrasting it with modeling. For Rhea, pageantry is about inspiring others and showcasing inner beauty, a sentiment echoed during her crowning in Jaipur last September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

