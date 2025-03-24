Celebrating Change: The Shakti Awards 2025

The Shakti Awards 2025, hosted by the Rotary Club of Bombay, illuminated the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai with a dazzling ceremony recognizing 12 extraordinary women. These trailblazers, spanning various fields from art to sports, exemplify strength and resilience, serving as beacons of inspiration for future generations.

This year's ceremony highlighted figures like internationally acclaimed artist Sujata Bajaj, actress Shefali Shah, and entrepreneur Schauna Chauhan, among others. They each showcased excellence within their domains, driving forward social and cultural change by bridging tradition with modernity.

Backed by sponsors like Lighthouse Canton and Phillip Capital, the event underscored Rotary Club's commitment to women's empowerment and social change, continuing a legacy of impactful initiatives since 1929. The Shakti Awards are more than accolades; they are a vibrant movement uplifting voices that ignite progress.

