Remembering Germanwings Flight 9525: A Decade of Sorrow

Families of the victims of Germanwings Flight 9525 gathered to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the crash. The tragic incident claimed 150 lives when co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately crashed the plane into the French Alps.

Commemorative ceremonies are scheduled at a German high school and in the French village of Le Vernet, where mourners will pay their respects. Students, families, and Lufthansa, the airline owning Germanwings, are expected to attend.

The crash has remained a significant part of Haltern am See's history, with memorial activities also occurring at airports in Düsseldorf and Barcelona. The tragedy revealed Lubitz's mental health struggles, questioning aviation safety protocols.

