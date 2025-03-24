Remembering Germanwings Flight 9525: A Decade of Sorrow
The 10th anniversary of the Germanwings Flight 9525 crash, which killed 150 people, is being commemorated. The plane was deliberately crashed by co-pilot Andreas Lubitz, impacting families worldwide. Memorials are planned in Germany and France at the crash site, with Lufthansa inviting relatives to attend.
Families of the victims of Germanwings Flight 9525 gathered to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the crash. The tragic incident claimed 150 lives when co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately crashed the plane into the French Alps.
Commemorative ceremonies are scheduled at a German high school and in the French village of Le Vernet, where mourners will pay their respects. Students, families, and Lufthansa, the airline owning Germanwings, are expected to attend.
The crash has remained a significant part of Haltern am See's history, with memorial activities also occurring at airports in Düsseldorf and Barcelona. The tragedy revealed Lubitz's mental health struggles, questioning aviation safety protocols.
