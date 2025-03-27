Tragedy Strikes Again: Fire Devastates Closed Turkish Ski Resort Hotel

A deadly fire broke out at the Kervansaray Hotel, a closed ski resort in northwest Turkiye's Bursa province, early Thursday morning. The blaze claimed one life, adding to the tragedy that struck another Turkish winter resort two months ago, killing 79 people.

Although the hotel, located in the popular Uludag ski destination, was closed and devoid of guests, staff members were present when the fire ignited around 5:30 am. Three individuals suffering from smoke inhalation were hospitalized, reports Bursa Mayor Mustafa Bozbey.

The Kervansaray Hotel had been shut following safety inspections prompted by the fatal Grand Kartal Hotel fire in Bolu province in January. As the fire started in the cafeteria—similar to the Bolu incident—new arrests have been made, with 28 people now in detention awaiting trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)