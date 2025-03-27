Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Fire Devastates Closed Turkish Ski Resort Hotel

A fire at the Kervansaray Hotel in northwest Turkiye's Bursa province resulted in one death. The incident follows another fatal fire at a Turkish ski resort two months earlier. The now-closed hotel was empty of guests but had staff inside. Investigations continue with fresh arrests related to the previous incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Fire Devastates Closed Turkish Ski Resort Hotel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A deadly fire broke out at the Kervansaray Hotel, a closed ski resort in northwest Turkiye's Bursa province, early Thursday morning. The blaze claimed one life, adding to the tragedy that struck another Turkish winter resort two months ago, killing 79 people.

Although the hotel, located in the popular Uludag ski destination, was closed and devoid of guests, staff members were present when the fire ignited around 5:30 am. Three individuals suffering from smoke inhalation were hospitalized, reports Bursa Mayor Mustafa Bozbey.

The Kervansaray Hotel had been shut following safety inspections prompted by the fatal Grand Kartal Hotel fire in Bolu province in January. As the fire started in the cafeteria—similar to the Bolu incident—new arrests have been made, with 28 people now in detention awaiting trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025